Amber Rose Promotes Her New ‘NSFW’ Shoe Line in Expletive Filled Video

Amber Rose is promoting her Reebok shoes and she has an explicit name for the fancy kicks. The 33-year-old TV model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a look at her red high-top “muvaf–kas.”

Reebok.com #muvafuka 🤤 B-ball/ Tennis court Lol 😂 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 7, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

“Reebok.com #muvaf–ka B-ball/Tennis court Lol,” she captioned the post.

In the brief clip, the mother of one can be seen rocking a low cut top while dribbling a basketball. While walking around, Rose tells her fans that they can cop a pair of the Reebok kicks on the company’s website or in most stores.

As many of Rose’s fans are well-aware, she often refers to herself as “Muva” or “Muva Rosebud” on social media. The term has become so popular that Rose even worked it into her clothing line. She apparently worked it into the name for her Reebok shoes as well.

Later in the day, Rose posted another photo to give her fans another look at the Reebok shoes. In the snap, the TV personality can be seen wearing overalls that are draped over one shoulder while leaning up against a fence.

Most noticeably, she was sporting long blonde locks, which were a drastic departure away from her closely-cropped buzzcut.