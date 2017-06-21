Amber Rose Is Posting Some Seriously Questionable Videos On Instagram

Amber Rose is taking her daring social media posts to another level in her most recent photos and videos. In the past week, the 33-year-old has unleashed multiple images that are borderline NSFW and put her famous figure on full display for all her followers to see.

When he thinks ur wholesome af but ur really a hoe 😍😂😏 Thx @fashionnova for always keeping me fly! A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

The TV personality shared the clip with the caption: “When he thinks ur wholesome af but ur really a h*e Thx @fashionova for always keeping me fly!”

The video shows the mother of one sporting a casual baby blue outfit complete with a cleavage-baring crop top and form-hugging pants. With her tatted arms crossed over her legs in front of her, Amber Rose shot her megawatt smile at the camera and showcased various innocent facial expressions.

Even with the risqué caption, this was easily one of Amber’s least racy posts in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Amber unleashed a skin-filled snap that showed her laying on a bed with four other people, who were also scantily-clad. The picture was a promo shot for Amber’s “Sl*t Walk.” Most noticeably, she shared the NSFW pic with an even more shocking caption. See the photo here.

“A sl*t, a f****t, a queer, a Fat B***h and a MAN…We embrace all of the derogatory labels that are thrown at us,” she wrote. “We’ve been sexually abused/assaulted, verbally abused, victim blamed, sl*t shamed and dealt with A lot of double standards on my team so if you’re anything like us or want to take a stand with us go to AmberRoseSlutWalk.com to sign up, volunteer and/or donate! #amberrosesl*twalk October 1st 2017.”

Another wild post that the fashion mogul shared on social media showed her twerking for the camera.

Rose was filmed wearing an all-pink ensemble that perfectly fit her hourglass shape. The social media starlet was perched on the bed as she shook her booty and smiled. She shared the video with the caption: “When he’s over 6’2, has a big d*ck and a lot of money.” See the video here.

The clip was a smash hit with Amber’s followers as they viewed it more than 3.6 million times in less than 4 days.