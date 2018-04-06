Nude Amber Rose Recreates Famous ‘Psycho’ Shower Scene

In a Hitchcock recreation that felt more like an M. Night Shyamalan film, Amber Rose channeled Psycho for her latest raunchy Instagram post.

In an ad for LELO, a Swedish sex toy company, we see Rose taking a shower in a familiar-looking black-and-white video. We see the shadowy outline of a hand holding what is presumably the knife used to kill Marion Crane in the 1960 film, and the shower curtain is predictably yanked back to reveal a surprised-looking Rose.

But instead of hearing the signature hair-raising, string instrument theme and the brutal stabbing that follows, we see a hand extend an entirely different instrument to Rose.

“Thank you! I was looking for this,” Rose says before indulging herself.

The 34-year-old model captioned the raunchy video with an even steamier caption: “Hot and wet showers are the best.”

The video posted Thursday has racked up over half a million views and almost 2,000 comments. Her 16.9 million followers reacted with glee to the twist ending.

“Get it amber!!!!!” someone wrote.

“lol You wild yo,” another said.

“Hahaha I love her,” one fan commented.

It’s not the first (or last) time Rose has gotten cheeky on Instagram. After deleting her photos and blasting trolls for calling her 5-year-old son gay for listening to Taylor Swift in March, she returned to the ‘Gram over the weekend with several photos showing off her full booty.

“Sometimes you just need a break to remember how much of a strong, Amazing, Bad B— you are,” she wrote in the caption for one of the posts.

Though the deleted photos have since been restored, Rose removed all her photos at the time after an online troll called her son, Sebastian, “gay” for liking Taylor Swift’s music.

The feud started weeks ago, when the 34-year-old Rose posted video of her son opening a swag box of stuff from Swift. The box included a CD, a hand-written letter from the singer and concert tickets.

“Shout-out to all the hyper masculine men and ignorant dumb a— women that will call a five year old gay for liking Taylor Swift,” Rose wrote in an Instagram Story. “This is why young kids kill themselves… And this is also why our society is so f—ed up.”

She said a person’s taste in music should have nothing to do with their sexuality.

“P.S. My son just got accepted into the most prestigious private school in Los Angeles because he’s smart as f— and creative as f— like his parents,” she added.

Sebastian’s father is her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“We allow him to be himself. He can listen to whatever music he likes, he can like whatever color he wants and we let him be passionate about whatever his little heart desires,” the 34-year-old mom said. “We don’t make our son live by society norms that’s why he’s so special.”

The former rapper pleaded for followers to end bullying and “be better for the next generation.”

“Grow the f— up and teach ur kids to love and not hate,” she wrote, adding that should her son grow up to be gay or straight, he would be loved and supported by his family.

Rose truly dropped the mic on followers in her final post, writing, “He also has more money in his bank account [than] any of you trolls could even imagine Lol.”