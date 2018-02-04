Amber Rose Gets Frisky in New Instagram Photos After Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose posted a trio of frisky photos Friday, showing off her new blue hairdo and the results of her recent breast reduction surgery.

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:37pm PST

The photos were not revealing, but she did stand in provocative poses. In one, she is seen flipping the middle finger to the camera. In another, she has her hand down her pants, tagging sex toy brand Lelo in the caption.

I do what I want 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:41pm PST

Rose also posted a video to show off the new blue ‘do.

@lelo_official A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:43pm PST

The 34-year-old Rose, who told her fans she wears a 36H bra size, had breast reduction surgery last month.

She announced in July she was thinking about the surgery.

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

“I’m thinking about getting a breast reduction this year,” she wrote on Instagram. “My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute [little] shirts without a grandma bra.”

Rose chronicled the procedure on Instagram, showing her meeting with Dr. Garth Fisher on Jan. 17. “She wants to downsize so she can have more freedom,” Fisher said of Rose in the video.

“Like many women, she is plagued by neck and back discomfort because of her breast size,” Fisher said in another video.

A week after the surgery, Rose was seen walking around Beverly Hills. She also showed off her reduced breasts in an Instagram Story video.

“I’m still in the house recovering from my breast reduction surgery, and I just wanted to give you a little [update],” Rose said on Jan. 29. “So I’m really just letting my hair grow, letting my eyebrows grow out, and just trying to rest and relax and recover. And also of course, I wanted to give you an update on my new boobs.”

“I don’t know if you guys know, but I was a 36H. I was really, really big and I think now I might be a D cup, which is like, really small for me,” Rose said before opening her robe to show a white bralette. “Look how much smaller they are. So I really went down a lot.”

Back in January, The Blast reported Rose was starting her own sex toy line after she filed to trademark the name “Muva” and her own name for that use. Rose has used “Muva” for her other business interests, including her own fashion line and her “muvaf–kas” shoe line.

Rose is a model and activist. She appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2016 and has a son with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

