Amber Rose Reveals Intense Instagram Pic About Sex And Being A Mom

Amber Rose is a mom before everything, and that means her love life has taken a drastic nosedive. We know this because she shared a hilarious meme to her Instagram account that lamented the loss of her sex life.

The photo is of a girl crying, and text on the photo reads, “When it’s six months into 2017 and you still haven’t been f—ed yet.”

In addition to the funny meme, Amber added the caption, “When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you’re a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis.”

She then jokingly added, “#hoeislife tho.”

Amber was rumored to be dating a few different high-profile men this year, including her ex, Wiz Khalifa, but in light of this new revelation, it seems like maybe those were all unfounded.

While her sex life may have taken a hit, that’s not the only thing that’s made 2017 a rough year for Amber.

She had her home broken into just last month, and that is one of the most frightful things anyone can experience.

Sources close to Rose say that a man broke into her home in San Fernando Valley sometime early morning on May 17th.

He got in by smashing out a window and going in through the kitchen pantry.

Amber, her mom, son, personal assistant and multiple bodyguards were all asleep in the house at the time. While the intruder was in the house, Amber’s assistant got up to make some food but never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Eventually, Amber noticed the broken window and realized something was wrong. She checked her security footage and discovered that her cameras had caught the guy breaking in as well as fleeing.

Per the time lapse on the footage, he was in the home for an estimated four hours.

Surprisingly though, it’s reported that he didn’t steal anything. He just damaged her property, trespassed, and loitered. Which isn’t good, but it’s objectively better than being robbed or physically harmed.

So, while she may not have a full dance card right now, things can always be worse.