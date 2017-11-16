Amber Rose Debuts New Fiery Red Hair on Instagram

Loving my new hair and my *NEW* @fashionnova #NovaAmbassador 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Amber Rose has taken to Instagram to debut a fiery new hairstyle, and she is “loving” it.

In the photo, Rose is posed in a gorgeous new with long red locks. She’s also wearing a form-fitting black dress with long sleeves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her Instagram followers turned out to support her, with one fan writing, “Red looks good on you girl,” with another saying, “Love this look on you amb.”

Earlier this year, Rose made waves on the internet by posting a bottomless picture of herself on Instagram and then firing back at critics of the photo.

In an interview, Rose boldly stated, “I wanted to prove a point, and of course arguing with Piers Morgan who is such a d–k… That’s why I kept going back and forth with him. I posted a picture of Adam Levine with a woman grabbing his d–k and b—s, and Piers was like, ‘You know that’s different because that was for testicular cancer — so that’s OK.’ “

Rose singled out Piers Morgan because he was especially critical of her photo.

“People are very uncomfortable with the female body. It’s OK to leak images onto the Internet and people are like, ‘Yeah, that’s so cool.’ But if you actually do it yourself and in a way that’s owning your own sexuality, it’s almost taboo,” the 33-year-old also stated.

She then went on to give details about the photo itself, explaining, “I had them Photoshop out my tattoos to focus on the bush alone. I feel like as women, we always feel like we need to shave or wax — and if we don’t, then we’re considered unkempt or unclean or we’re gonna smell funny. I believe that it’s natural and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it.”