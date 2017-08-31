Amber Rose Covers Wiz Khalifa Tattoo With Mystery Man

Amber Rose is what some might call an “ink addict” and it’s recently been revealed that she went under the needle to get a portrait of her ex-husband covered up.

In the above photo, you can see a picture of someone tattooed on Rose’s arm in the area above her elbow. The photo is, reportedly, of a man with long hair and glasses of some kind, according to Us Weekly.

Previously, that spot hosted a portrait of Rose’s ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The couple met in 2011, became engaged in 2012, and then married in 2013. They share a son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who was born the year they were married. Ultimately, they divorced in 2014.

Currently, Rose is dating rapper 21 Savage. The two recently went public with their relationship.

Reporters caught up with the couple and asked if they were moving fast. 21 Savage replied, “We been doin’ this. You probably just ain’t know about it.” He then added, “It’s been going on, dog.”

Before they climb into their car, the cameraman mentioned that he heard a rumor that Savage has threatened to hurt anyone who disrespects Rose.

Savage fired back, “I’ma beat they a–. Straight up.”

The cameraman then mentioned Rose’s crotch photo which “blew up the internet recently.”

Smirkingly, Savage said, “The bush? That s–t fire. That s–t sexy.”

Finally, when asked if he’ll be accompanying Rose to her famous “Slut Walk” demonstration, Savage says, “I’m pullin up. We pullin up…”