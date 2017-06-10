Amber Rose Violates Instagram’s Rules By Posting Bottomless Pic, Gets Deleted

Model Amber Rose has never shied away from pushing boundaries with her provocative photo shoots featuring revealing outfits, but she recently went a little too far, at least according to Instagram, who sprang to action to delete her post. In the post, Rose wore a bikini top and her genitals were covered by nothing but her pubic hair, which Instagram determined violated their terms of service prohibiting nudity.

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:18pm PDT

In response to the post being deleted, Rose posted the video above with the caption “When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a f**k because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush.”

Rose also posted the photo to her Twitter page, which is more lax about what can and cannot be posted, so it has not been removed by neither Twitter nor Rose herself.

Both posts were made to support the annual movement of the Amber Rose SlutWalk, whose mission is “to deliver a flawlessly executed event geared toward raising awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. The Amber Rose SlutWalk aims to impact and uplift, while shifting the paradigm of rape culture. The event provides a safe, all-inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.”

The photo itself might have been deleted by Instagram, but that action only reinforced the power of the post, casting a light on the stigma of women embracing their own sexuality.

Before the post was removed, Rose’s followers reacted in a variety of ways, from positive messages of support, negative reactions that brought up her 4-year-old son, with others drawing comparisons between her grooming habits and her famously short hair.

The 33-year-old has addressed critics of her parenting skills on social media previously, posting the message, “RAISE YOUR OWN KIDS!!! Stop looking for famous people to influence your children. I am not a role model to ur kids.”

She also pointed out, “I would never have my kid (even as a teenager) follow a 33-year-old grown woman on Social media.”

The model shares her son with rapper Wiz Khalifa, whom she sparked rumors of rekindled romance with earlier this year. Following the end of her relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, Rose was spotted on the red carpet holding hands with her ex and even giving him a kiss or two.

The pair assured that there was nothing romantic going on between them, but mentioned that they will always remain close for the sake of their son.