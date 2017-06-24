Amber Portwood Offers Update on Ryan Edwards’ Post-Rehab Status

Ryan Edwards is “doing great now,” according to Amber Portwood.

The Teen Mom OG star recently spoke to Us Weekly about co-star Maci Bookout’s ex, noting that Edwards “has a lot of support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards’ substance abuse problems have been taking center stage on Teen Mom OG recently, with Bookout considering keeping their son, Bentley, away from Edwards during the show’s most recent episode.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout told a counselor on the phone in the episode.

Up Next: Amber Portwood Breaks Up With Matt Baier

“He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

E! News confirmed in early June that Edwards had entered rehab, and a source confirmed to the outlet a few weeks later that the Teen Mom OG star had left rehab, with multiple fan sites reporting that Edwards had spent part of Father’s Day with wife Mackenzie Standifer and their friends.

More: ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baier to Reportedly Appear on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’