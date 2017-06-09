Amber Portwood Responds to Farrah Abraham’s Cease and Desist

The Teen Mom OG drama continues. As reported by E! News, Farrah Abraham’s legal representative sent a cease and desist letter to her co-star Amber Portwood.

The letter requests that Portwood end interaction and communication with Abraham regarding “false and defamatory statements” made to the media.

The document also claims that Portwood physically harassed Abraham in at least two occasions, including at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Speaking exclusively with E! News, Portwood responded to this latest development in the long-running feud between the two Teen Mom stars.

“Not only am I unaware of any cease and desist being sent, it’s also rather unnecessary,” Portwood says. “I have no interest in discussing Farrah or having any dialogue with her or her legal team. I’d strongly prefer she keep my name out of her mouth altogether.”

Portwood’s attorney, who is not representing the MTV star on this matter, says that she forwarded the cease and desist letter as a courtesy.

Abraham, who was recently seen celebrating her 26th birthday in New York, is still not on speaking terms with any of the other women in the Teen Mom OG cast.