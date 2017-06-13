Amber Portwood Breaks Up With Matt Baier

Just days after one big social media blowout, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood just made a huge revelation over on Instagram. During a livestream with fans, she broke the news that she and ex-fiancé Matt Baier are officially broken up.

As pointed out by In Touch, Portwood reportedly told fans the the relationship had ended, but she couldn’t discuss the minute details due to a legal obligation to Teen Mom.

It all started when a fan asked the MTV reality show star if she was still with Baier, who recently authored a tell-all memoir.

“Do you see him in my bed?” she replied.

She then confirmed she was single and “has no man.”

A source confirmed to Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the two parted ways, but they’re still living together. There’s apparently some legal issues on that front, and presumably a contract with Teen Mom to keep the break-up under wraps until a future episode airs.

“There are a lot of legal issues between the two of them that would have to be worked through first for Matt to be formally put out,” the source said. “There is some stuff that would need to be wrapped up before they can officially call it quits. More may come out by next month.”

These come on the back of reports that said the two were “trying to work things out,” so that’s apparently a post-break-up development.

Portwood and Baier have been on the rocks for months, so this isn’t quite shocking. However, the two have carefully worked around revealing their relationship status. She danced around the issue on Twitter, and Baier insisted their wedding was still happening.

However, this statement by Portwood presumably proves a recent tweet about “new beginings” was in fact about breaking up with Baier.

She wrote, “Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now.”