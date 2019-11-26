AMAs 2019: Shania Twain and Taylor Swift Are ‘Pretty in Pink’ in New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Shania Twain and Taylor Swift both attended the American Music Awards on Sunday night, and the two stars made time to snap a photo together backstage during the ceremony.

Twain shared the picture on her Instagram page, posting the shot of herself and Swift standing in front of a gray curtain, both stars adorned in pink — Twain in a ruffled robe over a glittery bodysuit and Swift in a cape with gold accents over a matching gold bodysuit and thigh-high gold boots.

“Pretty in pink at the @amas,” Twain wrote. “What an incredible night!”

Swift was the big winner of the evening, with the 29-year-old crowned Artist of the Decade. She also won Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for Lover and Favorite Music Video for “You Need to Calm Down.” She also took the stage to perform a medley of her hits, starting with “The Man” from her latest album, Lover, before moving into classics including “Love Story” and “Blank Space.”

Twain’s AMAs performance was her first in 16 years and began with a stripped-down medley of other artists’ hits including 21 Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Drake’s “God’s Plan” and Swift’s “Shake It Off.” Twain then moved into her catalogue of hits with a medley including “You’re Still the One,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” At the end of the performance, Twain invited Swift and AMAs host Ciara on stage to help close out the show.

Prior to the show, Twain spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet where she praised Swift and all the hard work the “Lover” singer has put in to her massive career.

“Taylor is the epitome of a hard worker, talent,” she said. “You don’t have to be beautiful to be a star but she carries her beauty with so much grace. She’s a very special person, and a badass woman.”

Twain used her AMAs performance to warm up for her Las Vegas residency Let’s Go!, which begins next week at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The Canadian star’s residency begins on Dec. 6 and is her second Vegas residency, following her “Still the One” show, which she performed from 2012-2014.

