AMAs 2019: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Denies Shading Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were two of the many performers during the American Music Awards on Sunday night, teaming up to perform their sultry duet, “Señorita.” During the performance, the cameras panned to Jenna Dewan, who was seated in the audience next to stylist Brad Goreski and appeared to lean over and tell him, “She’s always extra.”

Fans on Twitter took the moment to mean that Dewan was shading Cabello, especially since video also seemed to show Dewan rolling her eyes. Obviously, it’s unclear what Dewan actually said or whether she was even speaking about Cabello, but Twitter quickly ran with the alleged drama.

Dewan clarified the situation on her Instagram Story on Sunday night, telling her followers that she has nothing but love for Cabello.

Too much love I see pic.twitter.com/TMac620r4s — Ms Adams (@LittleMzMercy) November 25, 2019

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila…no!” she said in a video taken in the back of a car. “I love her. I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.”

Goreski was beside her and added, “Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ‘Señorita.’ We’re obsessed.”

“That’s my favourite song!” Dewan said. “So crazy. Anyways, clearing that up.”

Dewan attended the awards as a presenter, hitting the red carpet in a coral Emporio Armani gown with an open back that showed off her baby bump. The 38-year-old teamed with Patrick Schwarzenegger to introduce Halsey‘s performance and also used her Instagram Story to share clips of performances by Cabello, Lizzo, the Jonas Brothers and Ciara.

Dewan is currently expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee. She also shares daughter Everly, 6, with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Dewan recently told a fan on Instagram that she doesn’t know whether she is having a boy or a girl and that she is “keeping this secret from myself”

“But I was not trying to tell … it was not a gender reveal, and I saw a lot of people ask me that and I was like, ‘I didn’t even think about that,’” she added in reference to a photo in which she cradled her bump while wearing a white lace dress with a pink ribbon.

Dewan and Kazee were first linked in October 2018 and announced the news of their pregnancy in September.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told PEOPLE.

