Amanda Seyfried Shares Rare Photo Holding Hands With 2-Year-Old Daughter

Amanda Seyfried shared a rare photo featuring her 2-year-old daughter on Throwback Thursday. The 33-year-old Mean Girls star and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their daughter in March 2017 and have kept her name private. In fact, Seyfried also avoided showing her daughter’s face in the new photo.

The new photo shows Seyfried holding her daughter’s hand as they walk to the Late Night with Seth Meyers set in New York’s Rockefeller Center. She appeared on the show Wednesday night.

Seyfried shared a photo of her daughter on July 19. Just like the new photo, this one also only showed her daughter from behind.

Sadoski, who appeared in the first two John Wick movies and starred in The Way We Get By with Seyfried, and Seyfried married in 2017, when she was nine-months pregnant.

“I just happened to get pregnant,” Seyfried told PEOPLE last week. “If it happens to you, you just make it work.”

Seyfried said wants to have another kid with Sadoski, 43, but is in no rush.

“I want to get pregnant again, but I’m not ready just yet to have a second,” she told the magazine. “I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it’s so hard to plan.”

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! star described her daughter as a “little person.”

“She’s her own thing. She doesn’t look exactly like me. She doesn’t look exactly like Tommy. She looks like her,” Seyfried told PEOPLE. “She’s an individual with individual thoughts and individual dreams and nightmares. Making people is a very big responsibility, and it’s so worth it.”

Seyfried said her mother, Ann, lives with the couple, so her daughter has “three parents,” joking, “And if three people could make a baby, that would be really great. It takes a village!”

Seyfried and her family now live in New York City. They split their time between a place in the city and a renovated farmhouse in the Catskills. She said she now takes on projects that work for both her and her family.

“I used to sometimes be like, ‘That script’s good enough. I like the director, and the actor in it is good. We should do it, right? I mean, we’re not doing anything else,’” she told PEOPLE. “No longer. I will no longer take roles because it’s good enough. I will take roles and projects that work for me and my family.”

Seyfried’s new movie, The Art of Racing in the Rain, is now in theaters. She also signed on to star in David Koepp’s You Should Have Left with Kevin Bacon.

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman/WireImage/Getty Images