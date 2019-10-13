Amanda Bynes Spotted With Large Injury on Thigh in New Photos Following Recent Relapse

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes was seen with a mysterious injury on her thigh after she left a nail salon on Thursday. The photos were taken after she reportedly relapsed and checked into a group sober home late last month. Bynes was taking strides to improve her health before the relapse, and even joined Instagram in early September.

InTouch Weekly published new photos showing Bynes, 33, leaving a nail salon, wearing a long buttoned-up grey jersey and shorts that exposed a concerning red bruise on her thigh. Bynes appears ot have gotten pink nails, matching her newly pink hair.

Bynes appeared to be returning to the public eye last month. On Sept. 10, she joined Instagram and posted regularly on the social network platform for five days. She has not posted on the site since Sept. 15, when she showed off a new pair of shoes.

On Sept. 26, The Blast reported that Bynes suffered a relapse in January and was being moved into a sober living facility. Sources close to her said she is “not doing well” and her doctors and family felt she needed help by moving her into a group sober home.

In January, Bynes checked into a Los Angeles rehab facility, but she reportedly felt too much pressure to work in Hollywood again. She was treated for mental health issues and drug addiction.

The Blast‘s sources claimed Bynes’ pink hair was a sign of her mental health struggles. “She’s not doing well,” one source said.

Bynes is still under conservatorship, with the court and her mother in control of her medical treatment and finances. On Jan. 26, she was in Ventura County Court for a status conference with the judge handling her case.

Bynes began her attempted return to the spotlight in November 2018, when she did an interview with Paper Magazine. In the interview, Bynes detailed her struggles with drug abuse.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

However, the attention the interview brought Bynes had a negative impact. In April, her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told Access Hollywood she was seeking treatment again.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak said at the time. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

Bynes became a star thanks to Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show, and starred in the sitcom What I Like About You. She has not appeared in a film since 2010’s Easy A.

The actress made headlines in 2012, when she was arrested for DUI. She was arrested again in 2013 in New York when she threw a bong out a window. That same year, she was detained in Ventura County for allegedly lighting a fire on a stranger’s driveway. In October 2014, she accused her father of emotional and physical abuse. Her mother filed for conservatorship, which has continued since. In a series of 2014 tweets, Bynes said she was diagnosed as bipolar.