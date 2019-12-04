Amanda Bynes Reveals First Photo in 3 Months With Green Hair and ‘Geisha Girl Vibes’

Three months after going social media silent, former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has returned to Instagram. Bynes, 33, returned to the social media platform on late Tuesday night with a photo showing off her new ice-blue locks, the actress captioning the post, “Geisha girl vibes” with a heart-stamped envelope emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Dec 3, 2019 at 6:09pm PST

At this time, Bynes appears to have turned her comments off, meaning fans are not able to react on the post. The Tuesday photo marked Bynes’ first since a Sept. 15-dated photo she shared to her account, which she created on Sept. 10 of this year, showing off her Amina Muaddi shows as she laid on a flower-printed comforter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Sep 15, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

That post came just days before The Blast reported that the actress, who has notably had a tumultuous relationship with social media and who has had years of major ups and downs, had entered a sober living group home after she reportedly suffered a relapse in January. Sources close to the actress alleged that she was “not doing well” and her doctors and family felt she needed help by moving her into a group sober home to focus on “sober living.”

The sources alleged Bynes’ recent social media activity, including her debut of bring pink hair, had been a sign that she was entering an unhealthy headspace. They also pointed to a Sept. 12-dated post in which she shared a meme about sadness.

In January, the actress had checked herself into a mental health facility after suffering a stress-related “relapse.” In April, her attorney, Tamar Arminak, confirmed that Bynes had voluntarily sought treatment.

“I will tell you she’s doing remarkably well under the circumstances. This time around she realized herself after the recent PAPER Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of [a] sudden and that she wanted to address that. She wanted to address it right away before going back into show business and exploring show business again,” Arminak told Access Hollywood. “And it was her decision and her choice to address the situation, seek treatment which I think is an incredibly mature way of handling this type of thing.”

At this time, Bynes, nor anyone close to her, have publicly commented on the claims she had entered a sober living facility.

The actress made her comeback to the spotlight in a November 2018 interview with PAPER Magazine in which she detailed her history of drug abuse and mental health issues. Bynes recently graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she had first enrolled in 2014 and returned to in 2017 to complete her degree.