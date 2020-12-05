Amanda Bynes Reportedly ‘Much Healthier’ Thanks to Support From Fiance Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes is reportedly doing well after staying out of the public eye for a few months. Over the last several years, Bynes has struggled with her mental health, but her fiancé Paul Michael is said to have been a positive influence on her, according to sources. The She’s the Man star was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday for the first time in six months with Michael and was still wearing her engagement ring.

“She’s still with Paul,” an insider told E! News. “And he’s actually a great influence on her. He’s an advocate for her sobriety, and he’s just a really wonderful, nice person. She’s definitely been in a much healthier place.” The source also continued to say that despite her still being under a conservatorship, she and her parents are on good terms again.

“She’s on great terms with her parents right now too. Amanda and Paul don’t live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall, Amanda is doing great right now.” After stepping away from her classes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, she has resumed her work there as she continues to pursue a career in fashion. The 34-year-old is continuing her classes online and has about a year left before getting her Bachelor’s degree.

While that’s keeping her busy, so is her relationship. The two celebrated their first anniversary in October. When the two posted about their engagement on Valentine’s Day, her parents were made aware of it but did not allow her to follow through due to the conservatorship. While some thought that may break them up, they seem to still be going strong. In May, she took to social media to update her fans on how she was doing mentally.

“Spent the last 2 months in treatment,” she wrote on Instagram. “Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I’m now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week.” Now that she’s been feeling better, fans are happy to see her out and about, hoping she’ll find her place of happiness and maybe get back into films. For now, it seems like her focus is on school and healing and fans are eager to keep up with her relationship.