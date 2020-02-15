Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With ‘Lover’ Fiance Following Engagement News

Amanda Bynes’ fiance now has a public face, but his identity remains unknown. On Saturday, the former Nickelodeon star shared a picture with her fiance behind her, only referring to him as “lover” in the caption. The post came hours after she announced her surprise engagement on Friday, Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 15, 2020 at 1:06pm PST

Bynes’ post only includes the word “love” in the caption. Her fiance is behind her, sporting a goatee, black-rimmed glasses and a smile. Bynes herself looks very serious, with her heart-shaped face tattoo on display.

The man’s identity remains unknown, as she did not tag his Instagram account, if he has one. In addition, the man does not appear in any of Bynes’ previous Instagram posts.

On Friday night, Bynes announced the two got engaged. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” the 33-year-old former actress wrote.

Unlike Friday’s post, Saturday’s post has the comment section closed. Fans can only like the new post.

The Friday post only showed Bynes’ left hand, with a huge diamond engagement ring on her ring finger. Her hand was atop a man’s hand. He appeared to be wearing a gold wedding band, which really confused her fans.

Before the engagement surprise, Bynes shocked her fans when she revealed she got a heart-shaped face tattoo on her right cheek on Dec. 30. On Feb. 7, she posted a mirror selfie from a bedroom, revealing the tattoo is permanent.

Before the face tattoo reveal, a source told Entertainment Tonight in early December she checked out of a sober living facility to live on her own. At the time, it was reported she was going to temporarily live with her parents while searching for a place to call her own.

However, a report from The Blast around that time painted a different picture. Bynes’ parents rushed to court Thursday because they wanted a judge’s help in convincing Bynes to seek more treatment. They reportedly feared she would return to using drugs, while Bynes wanted her mother removed as conservator and replaced by a third party.

Bynes’ struggles throughout 2019 came after she tried to return to the spotlight with a November 2018 Paper Magazine interview. She spoke openly about her drug abuse and said she was done experimenting.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” the former All That star said at the time. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

However, that was the last time Bynes spoke out publicly and she retreated from public life again. In September 2019, it was reported she moved into a sober living home after a relapse.

