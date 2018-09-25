Alyssa Milano Takes on Ivanka Trump Over Kavanaugh Hearings

After taking a jab at President Donald Trump, Alyssa Milano is now setting her sights on his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Milano is furious about the POTUS’ attempts to discredit Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, and is now pushing Ivanka to step in.

“Dear Ivanka Trump, you don’t follow me on Twitter, but as a public servant, you work for me,” Milano wrote. “You’ve proclaimed yourself a feminist. Use your access to demand that Professor Ford’s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held.”

Dear @IvankaTrump, you don’t follow me on twitter. But as a public servant, you work for me. You’ve proclaimed yourself a feminist. Use your access to demand that Professor Ford’s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held. #DearIvanka — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2018

Ivanka has not responded to the Insatiable actresses’ comment, which has received more than 25,000 likes since it was posted on Saturday morning.

Milano’s outrage bubbled up after President Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to imply that Ford was lying about the sexual assault allegedly committed by Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump wrote. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the fuck up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents. If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo //t.co/n0Aymv3vCi — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 21, 2018

Milano lashed out at the commander in chief’s deflection, explaining her own experience being sexually assaulted twice but never filing a police report.

“Hey, Donald Trump, Listen the f— up,” Milano wrote. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents.”

Just like Ivanka, President Trump and the White House have not responded to Milano’s criticism. Milano has since continued to share more remarks rallying her followers in support of Ford.

