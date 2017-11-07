Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Remarks About Corey Haim and Sexual Abuse

Alyssa Milano claims she was not aware of Corey Haim and Corey Feldman being sexually abused when the three of them were child stars in the 1980s. She has received backlash on Twitter, even after Feldman defended his friend.

Milano dated Haim during the late 1980s, leading to Twitter users to ask if she knew anything. She didn’t, but would “shield anyone of that kind of pain if I could,” she wrote. “As Corey can attest.”

Nope. I was a child who was trying to keep herself safe. I would shield anyone of that kind of pain if I could. As Corey can attest. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 12, 2017

The tweet was criticized by many, including Rose McGowan. TooFab reports that McGowan told Milano to “step out of the system” and asked her to “dig deeper” in her memories. Those tweets have since been deleted.

As a former member of the Alphy Soda Pop Club, where is your support for @Corey_Feldman? Do you disavow Hollywood pedophiles? — 4Freedoms (@LawyerMom4Trump) November 2, 2017

Feldman and Sean Astin have both come to Milano’s defense.

“[Milano] is a exceptional and loving woman. She’s one of those, great friends that I have, but we’ve never spent more than ten minutes visiting at this place or that,” Astin wrote. “She took the step of standing with Corey and using his hashtag to endorse his messianic quest to personally rid the business of evildoers. I’ve been communicating regularly with my friend and I’ve been rooting for him and dreading that he will suffer more in some way as a function of following his dream, pursuing his truth and staying focused on the mission he believes he was put on this earth to accomplish.”

“Good people, please stop bashing my old friend Alyssa Milano,” Feldman added. “Yes [Corey Haim] and her dated and yes she came to the soda pop parties and yes we were friends, however she was a very young girl at the time. She may not have known what [Corey Haim] and I endured. However, she has been an advocate.”

GOOD PPL, PLEASE STOP BASHING MY OLD FRIEND @Alyssa_Milano YES CH & HER D8ED, & YES SHE CAME 2 THE SODA POP PARTIES, & YES WE WERE FRIENDS. — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 6, 2017

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Feldman ramped up his campaign to raise awareness of child sexual abuse in Hollywood. He launched an Indiegogo fund to raise money for his TRUTH Campaign. He has already raised over $200,000 to produce a documentary. Feldman has claimed that both he and the late Haim were sexually abused as children.

Milano also took steps to raise awareness of sexual abuse and harassment. The actress launched the #MeToo campaign, encouraging women to share their own stories.