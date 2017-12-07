‘Mom’ Approves: Allison Janney ‘Happy’ for Anna Faris and Her New Boyfriend

Allison Janney gave Mom costar Anna Faris‘ new boyfriend her stamp of approval.

The actress praised Faris and gushed over her relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, something the young couple has kept fairly private.

“She’s such an amazing… I can’t believe all the stuff she does,” Janney told E! News at the I, Tonya press junket on Tuesday.

“In addition to Mom she has her podcast and she teaches a class at USC and she’s got her new man who she seems… She seems just great, she’s really doing well and I’m so happy for her,” she continued.

Janney said she has only met Barrett once, but “he seems really lovely.”

“I don’t know him, but I’m happy for her. If she’s happy, I’m happy,” Janney said of her costar.

Much of Faris and Barrett’s relationship is kept private, but the pair was spotted together in Venice last month following her public split from actor Chris Pratt.

E! News also reported that Faris was seen house hunting with her new boyfriend in Los Angeles on Sunday, just two days after Pratt filed for divorce. Faris filed a response shortly after and both cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce.

Both Faris and Pratt filed for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

“They are both ready to move on with their lives,” a source said of their filings. “They worked everything out, and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon.”

Pratt and Faris claimed they “tried hard for a very long time” to get their relationship straightened out before resorting to separation and divorce.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement earlier this year. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”