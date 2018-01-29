Alison Brie Threatens Legal Action Over Leaked Nude Photos

GLOW actress Alison Brie is suing an adult website for hosting leaked nude photos on its website.

The 35-year-old star’s lawyers sent a letter to CelebJihad.com, which posted a nude photo of her back in April, reports The Blast. The site posted more photos of her in August.

Brie’s legal team asked the site to delete the photos or the actress will “take whatever action she may deem necessary,” according to the cease and desist letter.

Back in April, Gossip Cop reported that a hacker threatened to release nude photos of Brie in March. The photos were published on April 22. The leak happened just weeks after Brie’s marriage to Dave Franco.

While Brie is not happy with the nude photo leaks, she has done nude scenes in her work. She had a sex scene early in the first season of Netflix’s GLOW.

In a December interview with Net-A-Porter, she said she was uncomfortable at first. Once she was in front of the camera though, she found it empowering.

“It was important that the show be a realistic portrayal of life in the way people live and the way they have sex,” the actress explained. “And also that our show be about every aspect of women’s bodies, and women not being ashamed of their bodies. We’re not being shot in a way that’s over-sexualizing us, or exploiting us. I found it very freeing and empowering, and I’m so glad that I did it.”

GLOW earned Brie her first Golden Globe nomination. She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. She won a SAG Award in 2009 for her role in Mad Men.

The second season of GLOW will be available later this year. The new episodes will include The Sopranos veteran Annabella Sciorra in a recurring role.

GLOW tells the story of a the titular female wrestling league in the 1980s, with Brie as a struggling actress who becomes “Zoya the Destroya” in the ring. Sciorra will play Rosalie Biagi, the mother of the youngest GLOW wrestler.

