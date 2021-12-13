Alicia Keys Had Twitter Users Clutching Their Pearls With Unexpected Interview Moment

Alicia Keys is the talk of the town or, at least, the talk of Twitter. The reason why ties back to her recent interview on Drink Champs, per Hip Hop DX. While the interview was focused on the musician’s career, fans couldn’t help but focus on the fact that Keys was smoking a blunt during the conversation.

Hip Hop DX noted that Drink Champs welcomes their guests by offering them liquor and smokeable goods. Apparently, they offer their guests these extras in an effort to get them to spill the beans during the interviews. Their efforts seem to have worked with Keys, who wasted no time in lighting up a blunt alongside the hosts.

Based on the reaction amongst fans on Twitter, they were surprised that the singer chose to engage in a smoke session on camera. Nevertheless, they loved getting to see Keys in a totally different light during the interview.

Loved It

Fans couldn’t get enough of Keys’ interview. One individual even wrote, “I love you your energy is everything.”

Alright Then

While many were surprised to see Keys light one up, they loved it all the same. As this fan wrote, the singer “gets DOWN.”

Bring On the Jokes

Some Twitter users brought out the jokes after watching the interview. This fan utilized a play on the singer’s name, writing, “Smoke Keys” along with some carefully chosen emojis.

Woah

It’s safe to say that some fans were surprised to see this side of Keys. They had no idea that she had this in her.

Perfection

It would appear as though the recent episode of Drink Champs was a success. Fans loved to see Keys in this unique element.

Love Her

“I love her, so relatable and amazing!!” one fan wrote. “I’ve been a fan fan since the first time I heard fallen on the radio. “

Wait Now…

Even though there were many fans who were surprised to see Keys casually smoking a blunt, others weren’t. This fan wrote, “Why people surprised by this? She’s been smoking from TIIIIMMMME.Those low hats covering her eyes and her smiling back in the day was a dead giveaway.”