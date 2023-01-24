'Mayfair Witches': Tongayi Chirisa Explains What Ciprien and Rowan Saw at End of Episode 3 (Exclusive)

The third episode of Ann Rice's Mayfair Witches aired on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, and many are wondering who killed Deirdre (Annabeth Gish). Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) does what he can to find out, but one of the scenes that stood out is him holding hands with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), both of them getting emotional before the episode ends. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Chirisa about the scene and revealed what he thinks they both saw.

"It was a lot," Chirisa told PopCulture.com. "I think with Rowan, it's definitely just her upbringing, her life and just how she was searching throughout her life. I think that's the one thing I would take, that she's always been curious about where she comes from and how her abilities and how she just felt like she was a stranger in a family home that didn't necessarily belong to her. So I think it was a sense of loneliness that I experienced and the need to discover who she was."

(Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC)

Ciprien is also investigating the murder but has a hard time figuring out who killed Rowan's mother. As he goes back to the hotel to investigate the crime scene, he notices that the memories have been wiped clean, which means the killer knows Ciprien's power and does not want him to find out more than he needs to.

"He knows enough of the Mayfairs dating back from the 1500s and obviously the interaction with Talamascan agents," Chirisa said. "But for his gift to not work, this is the first time ever, and this is oddly peculiar. So obviously his senses are like, 'Who else has abilities like I do?' Or abilities to actually erase innate memories from innate objects. And so that just adds a higher stake for him to find out why somebody would erase memories from an elevator concerning Deirdre. And what does that mean with the fact that Rowan is now in the picture? So it's a mind-boggling one for Ciprien. And I think it kind of gets him more on his toes to try and figure out what's really going on before anything sinister happens to Rowan."

With five episodes remaining in the season, Chirisa reveals that the show is only going to get bigger and better. "It will leave you wondering, 'Whoa, what?'" he explained. "The unraveling is so exciting for me. Things that you thought were, are not as they ought to be. People that you thought were, are not who they say they are. So there's just so much unraveling that takes place. And I think you start to see it more so in Episode 3, as the strings are starting to get pulled, that there's a lot more going on than what meets the eye. So it's very exciting." New episodes of Mayfair Witches air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+.