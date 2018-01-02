Ringing in the New Year: Alexa Ray Joel and Ryan Gleason Get Engaged

Alexa Ray Joel got to “ring” in the New Year with now-fiancé Ryan Gleason.

The singer, who is the daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, shared the news of her engagement on Instagram Monday with a romantic photo and sweet caption.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines.’ It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!” she captioned a kissing picture.

Judging by their swoon-worthy photos, Joel and her restaurateur beau were on a tropical getaway for the holidays when he popped the question.

Joel said she was “taken off-guard, dumbstruck and shell-shocked” by Gleason’s proposal in another Instagram post. “FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak… I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring – and he was just hysterically laughing at me!” she continued alongside a candid photo of the couple.

The ring features a massive square-cut diamond set in a wide band with smaller surrounding stones. Joel shared a close-up photo to show off her unique sparkler as she and Gleason held hands above the water.

Gleason also took to social media to share the happy news. “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!” he wrote alongside another shot of the engagement ring.

The husband-to-be has the support of Joel’s mother Brinkley, who was married to Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994.

“I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart,” the model told Entertainment Tonight of her daughter’s suitor. “He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

Meanwhile, Joel’s father has been focused on his own expanding family. The “Piano Man” singer and fourth wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter together, Remy Anne, in October. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose.

Photo credit: Getty / Mireya Acierto / Contributor