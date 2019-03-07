Alex Trebek Will Continue to Host ‘Jeopardy’ Despite Cancer Diagnosis

Alex Trebek has announced that he will continue to host Jeopardy! despite his cancer diagnosis.

In a statement shared today, Trebek shared the unfortunate news, but vowed that he would not be exiting his position at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information,” Trebek’s statement began.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he continued. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done,” his statement concluded. “Thank you.”

Many Jeopardy! fans have commented on the YouTube clip of Trebek sharing the news, with one saying, “My grandmother has been battling the same cancer for 2 years. She is a huge fan of your show and said that you to can fight this. From our family to yours don’t ever back down. Your battle is just beginning but you are a fighter. Thoughts and prayers are with you.”

“Alex…even me simply saying you’re an inspiration to me is a huge understatement. I one day want to be handed the reins on game show hosting from you but not like this. I will be praying for you and wishing the best for you in every way shape and form possible everyday from here on out because I KNOW you’ll not only overcome this but beat it. Me and so many others are pulling for you Alex and we’ll be more than happy to cheer you on through every step of the process,” another fan commented.

“Alex, Jeopardy! is absolutely my favorite show, and I wouldn’t miss it for anything. I tape every show so that if I am not at home when it’s on, I can watch it when I get home. We even watch the Saturday reruns from years past. My prayers are with you and with your family. I am placing your illness in the hands of the Great Physician, that He will bless you with great healing. Thank you for your years on Jeopardy, and you absolutely MUST carry out the terms of your contract,” someone else exclaimed.

Trebek is currently under contract with Jeopardy! to host for another three years.