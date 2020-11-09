Alex Trebek Mourned by Game Show Peer Drew Carey Host of 'The Price Is Right'

✖

Drew Carey joined many other game show hosts in paying tribute to Alex Trebek on Sunday after his death due to pancreatic cancer. Trebek had battled the disease for over a year and had returned to work on Jeopardy! when his passing made headlines. The show confirmed the legendary Canadian host's death.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show's official Twitter posted. The news ushered a flood of tributes and mourning from the show's fans, but the fellow hosts indeed drove the news home for many. The Price is Right host joined Pat Sajak and Tom Bergeron, retweeting the Jeopardy! post from their account and adding his own take.

Just heard this sad news. Alex was such a kind man. He was truly a blessing to the world. #ripalextrebek https://t.co/CR4Raj7jhO — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) November 8, 2020

Bergeron shared similar words and a picture from his appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy next to the host. "Sad news this morning. His candid and courageous battle was an inspiration," the former Dancing With the Stars host wrote. Pat Sajak, arguably the closest to Trebek in the game show world, dedicated a meatier statement to the late host.

"Alex Trebek's courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers," Sajak wrote on Twitter. "I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day."

Trebek had been diagnoses with stage IV pancreatic cancer nearly a year and a half earlier, giving realistic updates to fans throughout his treatments. He even kept his humor intact throughout, making jokes about continuing to host the show.

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!" Trebek told fans. "So help me. Keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you." Rest in peace.