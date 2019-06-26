Alex Rodriguez Walks Back His 2019 Met Gala Story After Kylie Jenner Fires Back

This week, an interview with Alex Rodriguez was published in Sports Illustrated in which the former MLB star discussed his evening at the Met Gala this year, when he and fiancée Jennifer Lopez were seated at Donatella Vesace’s table alongside Kylie Jenner.

“We had a great table,” Rodriguez said. “Versace — Donatella. We had Kylie and Kendall [Jenner]. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick and how rich she is.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner took issue with the quote and responded on Twitter on Tuesday, writing in response to an article mentioning Rodriguez’s comment, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.”

After she shared her tweet, Rodriguez walked back his claim, responding, “OMG that’s right [Kylie Jenner]!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove https://t.co/WjhoBMWeq6 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 26, 2019

The businessman’s tweet prompted more than a few raised eyebrows in response.

Clearly, either Jenner or Rodriguez is attempting to change the narrative of the situation, though we’ll never know for sure which one was telling the truth.

Lmfao I believe her because she never call people out…das how u know — sophie (@sophieming_) June 25, 2019

You know Kylie mad when she calls you out — Kung Fu Pandejo🐼 (@SpecialistDee) June 25, 2019

Is he being sarcastic? Lol — Rita Marie (@RitaRivear) June 26, 2019

I just read the Sports Illustrated article of @AROD and, I read like 20 times the part where it talks about The Met Gala. I read it in different tones and pauses, everything you could possibly imagine. I 110% BELIEVE that he was being sarcastic. — Adrianna (@adrianna_0702) June 26, 2019

Regardless of what the pair did discuss at the Met Gala, Jenner is, in fact, very rich, as she was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in March.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” the 21-year-old said of the honor. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Jenner earned the title just over three years after founding Kylie Cosmetics with money she had earned from modeling. The company now utilizes seven full-time and five part-time employees, and Kylie recently started selling her products at Ulta stores in addition to her own website.

“It’s the power of social media,” the reality star explained. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo