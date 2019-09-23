Alex Rodriguez’s Steamy Photo of Jennifer Lopez Sets Comments Section on Fire

Alex Rodriguez shared a new steamy photo of fiancee, Jennifer Lopez in her show-stopping green Versace dress. The photo set his comment section on fire, with plenty of fans noting how great Lopez looks in the snapshot. Lopez wore the dress, an updated version of her famous 2000 Grammys dress, at the Versace show in Milan Friday.

The photo is a mirror selfie, with some effects used to make it look like Lopez steamed up the mirror. “This woman,” is all Rodriguez needed to put in the caption, although he added a green leaf in reference to her dress.

Fans could not look away from the photo. More than 248,000 Instagram users liked the post.

“Luckiest man in the world,” one person wrote.

“Your woman [looks] like a dream,” another added.

“She is amazing, I can’t stop watching her walk that catwalk,” another fan chimed in.

“You are so lucky and she is so lucky,” another wrote.

Lopez wore the new jungle print dress to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original, with designer Donatella Versace by her side. Lopez posted video of her catwalk on her own Instagram page, earning more than 13.29 million views.

It’s no wonder that Lopez’s new dress has caused such a commotion, considering how much of a stir the original dress did. Google admitted that they created Google Images because so many people were searching for photos of the green dress after the 2000 Grammys aired.

Lopez and Rodriguez started daring in 2017 and got engaged in March. Lopez recently said her son Max, 11, will walk her down the aisle at their wedding, but they still have no firm plans for their nuptials yet.

“He’s just saying things,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet.”

Before a wedding though, the Hustlers star might have an even bigger event to prepare for. There are rumors she will perform the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in February 2020.

“I mean, it would be awesome. I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those,” Lopez said of the rumors, adding, “It would be awesome.”

Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami, where Rodriguez grew up.

“Yeah, we’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “They make their own decisions over there.”

