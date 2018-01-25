Alex Rodriguez’s Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing

Alex Rodriguez’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing minutes after taking off on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Rodriguez was not on-board at the time and nobody was hurt.

The jet, a Gulfstream IV worth several million dollars, took off from Teterboro Airport on Thursday morning. The pilot called for an emergency landing minutes after takeoff.

TMZ reports that the pilot attempted to land the plane in Albany, New York, but aborted the operation and made it back to Teterboro safely.

According to the air traffic control audio obtained by the site, the problem was apparently an issue with one of the wing flaps while the pilot was doing a test flight.

Rodriguez bought the Gulfstream IV back in December as a upgrade from his LearJet 60.

The former New York Yankee played in the MLB from 1994-2016, winning one world series while earning the MLB All-Star honors 14 times, the American League MVP award three times and two Gold Gloves.

Following his retirement, A-Rod has worked as a broadcaster for Fox Sports 1 and the ABC News Network along with making appearances on Shark Tank. He’ll join the broadcast team for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN at the start of the 2018 season.

In his personal life, Rodriguez is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The two were recently spotted courtside at a Los Angeles Lakes game, and a rumor was floating around that the two were expecting a baby, but those rumors were shot down.