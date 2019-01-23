Alex Rodriguez and Mr. Peanut Team up for Super Bowl 53 Commercial

Alex Rodriguez is yet another celebrity who will be gracing screens this year during Super Bowl LIII, with the former MLB star teaming up with Planters Peanuts for a commercial to air during the big game.

A teaser for the spot, which will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, finds Rodriguez hanging out with Mr. Peanut, who is throwing peanuts into the athlete’s mouth.

“Game day’s gonna get nutty,” reads a line of text at the end of the clip, with the description adding, “Mr. Peanut and his pal A-Rod spend some quality time catching up.”

The release shares that the full commercial shows “just how far Mr. Peanut is willing to go to give fans a reliably crunchy and satisfying salty snack that delivers on their cravings in their greatest moment of need.”

“I’m so excited and thrilled to be a part of this,” Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “It’s really a dream come true. I’ve never been in a Super Bowl ad, and I sort of dreamed about it, but I never dreamed this high.”

The 43-year-old added that filming the spot was “efficient and relaxed.”

“I had a great time. I wasn’t nervous at all filming,” he recalled, sharing that he even got some advice from girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, a seasoned screen veteran herself. “She always tells me to be myself and have fun, which she’s a master at,” Rodriguez revealed.

When it comes time to watch the ad during the Super Bowl, the sports broadcaster joked that his daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, will have plenty of material to hold over their dad.

“Knowing you’ll have 100-plus million people watching will be pretty intense,” he said. “And I think you can guarantee my daughters will be teasing Daddy. This one has a lot to tease me about.”

He isn’t too worried though, noting, “I make fun of myself so much and I like being made fun of.”

This year’s Super Bowl will see the Los Angeles Rams battle the New England Patriots, and while Rodriguez isn’t a fan of one specific NFL team, he did note that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a friend of his.

“I don’t have a particular team I root for, I’m a fan of the game, the league,” he said. “But Tom Brady is a buddy, and I always cheer for him.”

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Loccisano