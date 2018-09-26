Alex Rodriguez Reveals What His Daughters Call Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been dating since at least March 2017, and both of their families have grown extremely close during that time, often spending time together and posting photos on social media.

Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Lopez’s fans have a number of nicknames for the multi-hyphenate star, Rodriguez shared that his daughters just call her Jennifer.

“We still use first names. It’s still in style!” the former MLB star told Us Weekly.

Since their dad is dating one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Natasha and Ella do get their fair share of perks, which Rodriguez revealed they always appreciate.

“I think they enjoy going to the shows and getting free tickets!” he said.

The two families are often together, and both Lopez and Rodriguez share videos and photos from their vacations and excursions on social media, like a recent clip from Rodriguez that found his daughter Natasha dancing with Lopez to the singer’s hit “Dinero.”

While it’s unclear whether Rodriguez’s daughters will attend Lopez’s last few shows of her Las Vegas residency this month, their dad will most definitely be in attendance.

“It’s very, very exciting. We’ve had incredible people show up from literally all over the world,” the 43-year-old said. “Selena Gomez was there, Jessica Alba — Kobe Bryant’s coming in this weekend. It’s been so much fun and it’s such a celebration of her work.”

He reiterated that sentiment to Extra, noting that Lopez has just four shows remaining in her residency.

“It’s been this three-year journey for her,” Rodriguez reflected. “We love being there for each other… I think we all can’t wait to see what’s next.”

“It was fantastic.” he added of Lopez’s recent round of shows, which saw stars like Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara attend. “Fire marshals were not happy. They broke every record with people in that arena, and there was about a thousand people outside trying to get in.”

While Lopez finishes her residency, Rodriguez is headed into a busy work season himself, though he shared that the couple always makes sure to find time for each other and their kids.

“I go right into the playoffs and World Series with FOX,” he explained of his role as an MLB commentator. “That should be fun. But we find time. Most important thing is spending time with our children.”

