Alex Rodriguez Continues Custody and Spousal Support Struggle With Ex-Wife

Alex Rodriguez is locked in a bitter custody and spousal support battle with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Sources close to the former New York Yankees player told TMZ that following the couple’s 2008 divorce, Rodriguez has been paying $115,000 a month in child support for their two children, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, something that has become a point of contention between the former couple given Rodriguez’s drastically decreased income.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While still playing for the Yankees, Rodriguez had been inked into a contract which earned him $30 million every year, though that income dropped to $3 million following his retirement in 2016.

Despite that the former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman estimates that expenses for his two children add up to around $7,000-$12,000 every month, and despite that his income has decreased by 90 percent, he is still signing over hefty child support checks.

Those checks have reportedly given Scurtis a comfortable living, with sources claiming that she is now rich and boasts three homes and multiple cars while having also stashed away millions in the bank. The sources also claimed that while Scurtis has a master’s degree in psychology, she refuses to work.

Rodriguez is allegedly willing to pay $20,000 a month in child support along with all other expenses, such as tuition, for the former couple’s children, but Scurtis is reportedly seeking $50,000 a month.

Regardless of the tensions between Rodriguez and his ex-wife, he seems to have moved on quite peacefully in his romance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he has been dating since at least March of 2017. The couple has frequently been snapped spending time together, and it is reported that both of their children – Lopez shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – have grown close.

The couple have grown so close that they have even been the source of a number of marriage rumors, with Rodriguez confirming in August that while he did give Lopez a ring, that have not yet tied the knot.

“I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago,” Rodriguez said on Today at the time. “So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks.”

Rodriguez added that the ring “has a significance. [But] no, we’re not engaged. We’re not engaged.”

The couple had previously sparked engagement rumors in April following the release of Lopez’s single “El Anillo,” which translates to “The Ring.”