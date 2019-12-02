Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Is ‘Thankful’ in Intimate Family Photo Following Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin, wife of actor Alec Baldwin, shared a heartwarming message on Thanksgiving, just weeks after she suffered a miscarriage. The yoga instructor and 30 Rock actor were expecting a girl, but Baldwin revealed earlier this month that they lost the baby four months into her pregnancy. The couple are parents to sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, Romeo, 15 months, and daughter Carmen, 6.

“With the cooking and the cleaning and the kids, the dogs….my thanksgiving family photo got away from me. Now that the food is away and the house is clean, it’s just the three of us awake — way past Carmen’s bedtime,” Baldwin wrote on Thursday, alongside a selfie taken with Alec and Carmen by her side. “I’m thankful for our first baby. I’m thankful for my three boys. Thankful for my husband, who through good times and difficult ones is my constant companion.”

Baldwin continued, “My family and friends — thank you. And our community here: I’m thankful for all of you, who support me in such powerful and endearing ways. Please know that your company means the world.”

“I’m glad I found you…” Alec wrote in the comments section.

As for Alec, the actor shared a photo of Carmen doing a handstand on a chair in their living room. “Happy Thanksgiving…” he wrote alongside the funny photo.

Back on Nov. 11, Baldwin shared a video revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

“I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” Baldwin wrote. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

During the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala, Baldwin and Hilaria opened up to Extra about coping with the devastating loss.

“Physically, I am feeling a lot better. Emotionally, I’m feeling a lot better. Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it’s more real, you can heal,” Baldwin said. “It also made me feel not alone.”

Alec said the couple would still consider having another child, but added, “We’re going to have another one, just not now. It’s a question of time… It was a surprise.” The actor later added, “It has been hard.”

Baldwin isn’t the only celebrity using her platform to try and break the stigmas surrounding miscarriage. James Van Der Beek recently announced his wife, Kimberly, also suffered a miscarriage. She said she recently connected with Kimberly.

“We connected, and I guess we truly know what’s going on for each other,” she told Extra. “It’s been tough. She’s very strong and my heart is with what’s going on with them.”

