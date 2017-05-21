Alec Baldwin Teaches 3-Year-Old Daughter Carmen His Donald Trump Impression

Alec Baldwin is taking his impeccable Donald Trump impression from the Saturday Night Live set to his own home.

The 59-year-old actor recently showed off his impression to his youngest child Carmen. Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Thomas posted on her Instagram page Saturday a video of the actor teaching their 3-year-old daughter how to do the Trump impression.

In the video Hilaria asked, “Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?”

“Saturday,” Carmen replies.

“And we go like this with our hands,” Alec says, raising both of his with his elbows bent.

“And we say, ‘Saturday!’ he continues, waving his hands frantically. “‘Saturday! Saturday! Okay everybody, it’s Saturday.’”

The actor then claps his hands, bursts out laughing and gives the little girl a big hug.

Check out the hilarious video below:

It’s Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Carmen is Alec and Hilaria’s first child together. They are also parents to sons Rafael, who will turn 2 next month, and 8-month-old Leonardo. Alec also shares 21-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The actor debuted his Trump character on SNL last October, a month before the presidential election. He has reprised his role on many episodes of the show’s current 42nd season.

