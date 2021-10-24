Alec Baldwin Steps out Publicly for First Time Since Tragic Accidental Shooting on Film Set

Days after a tragic incident occurred on the set of Rust, Alec Baldwin was seen out in Santa Fe, New Mexico. According to the New York Post, Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer was tragically killed on the Rust set with a prop gun that was handled by Baldwin, who was reportedly unaware that it was loaded with a live round.

Baldwin was spotted with his assistant, Hutchins’ husband Matt, and the late cinematographer’s 9-year-old son. The group was seen walking around the Santa Fe hotel that Baldwin has been staying at while filming Rust. On Saturday morning, they grabbed breakfast together before walking around the hotel property. While stopping in front of a fountain at the location, Baldwin shared embraces with both Matt and his son.

The New York Post noted that this is the first time that Baldwin has been spotted since the tragic accident took place. An eyewitness told the outlet about the actor, “His body language was [that] of a beaten man, he was slumped, he looked aged.” Matt reportedly traveled to Albuquerque, which is where his late wife’s body was brought. He later traveled to Santa Fe with his son and attended a private memorial service for Hutchins alongside members of the Rust cast and crew. Matt and his son departed the Santa Fe hotel shortly after their meeting with Baldwin.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday. During a rehearsal for the film, Baldwin discharged a prop gun that was loaded with a live round of ammunition. He was given the prop weapon by an assistant director who told the actor that it was safe to use. Hutchins was reportedly shot in the chest. She was subsequently transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque via helicopter but later passed away. Director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was released soon after.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin wrote in a statement that was released on Twitter Friday. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”