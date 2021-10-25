On Sunday, Alec Baldwin reportedly had breakfast with the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a Santa Fe hotel. Sources close to Baldwin said that he met Matt Hutchins and 9-year-old Andros at La Posada, where he greeted them with an emotional hug, according to a report by PEOPLE. Insiders said that “honestly,” Baldwin “didn’t look good.”

Baldwin fired a prop gun which he believed to be loaded with harmless blanks on Thursday while shooting a new Western called Rust in New Mexico. The gun was actually loaded with live ammunition, and the gunfire mortally wounded Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin was reportedly somber when he met Hutchins’ family for breakfast just a few days later. Witnesses commented that they were “definitely sad” during their meal and discussion.

Matt Hutchins had previously confirmed that he was in touch with Baldwin. He told reporters from The Daily Mail: “I have spoken with Alec Baldwin and he is being very supportive,” while he told Insider: “I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation.”

“I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic,” he continued. “I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”

Baldwin issued a statement on Twitter on Friday, shortly after the shooting. He wrote: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Discussions continue online about who is responsible for Thursday’s tragedy. The bluntest public remark from the film set itself comes from chief electrician Serge Svetnoy, who posted on Facebook saying that the armorer, 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed is at fault. However, Svetnoy also condemns “the producers” several times for hiring someone who is relatively young and inexperienced, which he believes they did to save money.

Sources close to Baldwin also said that he is taking some time away from the public eye in the wake of this tragedy, and is already canceling other projects wherever possible. The investigation into Halyna’s death is ongoing.