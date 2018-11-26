Alec Baldwin Charged With Attempted Assault and Harassment in Parking Spot Dispute

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with attempted assault and harassment in his recent headline-making parking spot dispute.

According to The Blast, Baldwin was in court for his arraignment on Monday morning and he was “charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the 2nd degree, a violation.”

He was present to hear the charges against him, but did not enter a plea. He was then given a new court date for next year and released on his own recognizance.

Baldwin’s current legal issues stem from a Nov. 2 incident where the actor got into an altercation over a parking spot outside of his apartment building and was subsequently arrested.

Per the court documents, the alleged victim stated in their complaint, “I observed the defendant push me and then strike me across the left side of my face with his closed right hand, resulting in pain to my face.”

Those same court records also cite that Baldwin told police, “He’s an a—hole. He stole my spot,” of the the alleged victim, and then confessed that he “did push him.”

His current legal drama could put Baldwin’s current evening talk show in even more jeopardy as the show reportedly has dwindling ratings.

The series first aired as Sundays with Alec Baldwin in March with the actor interviewing iconic stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, bringing in close to four million viewers.

It returned in October to half the audience, with Baldwin chatting with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro and actress Taraji P. Henson in the first official episode of The Alec Baldwin Show.

Ever since that series debut, the show has consistently lost viewers, with the last episode only being watched by roughly 1.5 million viewers. This partnered with his new assault charges could potentially lead NBC to pull the plug on the show. The next two episodes are schedule to air in December, and will feature guests Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Regarding The Alec Baldwin Show, Baldwin previously discussed its format with THR, saying that “it’s longer, and it’s not a pre-produced segment on the couch of a talk show — which is nearly always promotional.

“The watchword for me is origins. I like to talk to people about their origins. How did they grow up, and how were they primed for this kind of work? How did Jerry Seinfeld become Jerry Seinfeld? I think that’s inspiring for artists and performers,” he added. “I want to get people on there who are political figures and talk about their origins, too. I know everybody says Obama is somebody they’d like to talk to. Letterman had him on. But I’ve got a whole other set of questions.”

Baldwin does not appear to have publicly commented on the news of his assault and harassment charges.