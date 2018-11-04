Alec Baldwin’s Alleged Assault Victim Breaks Silence

Just days after actor Alec Baldwin was arrested for allegedly fighting a man over a parking spot in New York City, the victim is now speaking out and revealing his condition.

According to The Blast, the man Baldwin allegedly punched in an argument over a parking spot was identified by Page Six as Wojciech Cieszkowski. Although law enforcement has yet to publicly ID him, Cieszkowski told the publication he was “sore” after the purported encounter, adding, “I’ll be fine.”

Page Six goes on to detail how the 49-year-old construction business owner showed “no visible marks” and is now “recovering.” Cieszkowski has no past history with Baldwin, though he admits he has seen him only a few times on Saturday Night Live.

On Saturday, Baldwin denied punching anyone by taking to Twitter to share his account of the incident.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much,” he wrote.

“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” he continued in another tweet. “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos (sic), it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Following Baldwin’s account of the events that transpired, TMZ reported Sunday afternoon that actor might not have been the aggressor in the assault after all.

The outlet provided video of the altercation detailing a shoving match that his representatives could frame as “mutual combat,” rather than assault. This would not be a crime, and Baldwin would then be cleared even if Cieszowski still claims he suffered face and neck injuries, along with a visit to the hospital after Baldwin was arrested.

While there is plenty more to understand in this case, it’s no secret Baldwin has had anger management issues in the past. In 2014, the acclaimed actor was arrested after police stopped him for riding his bike in the wrong direction and yelled at officers, using profanity. He was given a summons at the time for riding against the flow of traffic and another for disorderly conduct.

A year before, he was in headlines for an infamous encounter with a paparazzi photographer, whom he chased after he was caught photographing him outside his apartment. Baldwin used homophobic slurs while trying to drive them away, and was later forced to apologize.

