Alec Baldwin’s ABC Talk Show Moving to Saturdays Following Arrest

Alec Baldwin‘s ABC talk show will undergo a scheduling change after the actor was arrested last week for allegedly getting into a fight in New York City on Friday.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that The Alec Baldwin Show will move to Saturdays at 10 p.m. beginning Dec. 8, one day earlier than its previous slot of Sundays at 10 p.m. Production on the show’s remaining episodes has been completed.

In the meantime, ABC will air reruns of Shark Tank on Sundays at 10 p.m. beginning Nov. 18 before The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special airs in the slot on Dec. 2. On Dec. 16, ABC will air The Sound of Music at 7 p.m. ET.

The move makes Baldwin’s show the first new program of the season to be demoted from its original time slot or episode order. Low ratings were also a reported factor, with the series’ initial episode in October nabbing 2 million same-day viewers, with the Nov. 4 episode earning less than 1.5 million total viewers.

Baldwin previously told THR that “we’re making a good show here.”

He also acknowledged the fact that any show could be canceled, musing, “I mean, who knows if we survive? ABC’s not doing very well. We could get out there, show four or five episodes, and be dead.”

Baldwin was arrested on Nov. 2 after allegedly fighting a man over a parking spot, with the actor reportedly punching the other man involved in the altercation. After the incident was reported, Baldwin addressed the alleged fight on Twitter and denied punching someone “over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story,” he wrote. “However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

“I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment,” Baldwin continued in another tweet. “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos (sic), it doesn’t make the statements true.”

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert asked Baldwin about previous altercations he’s had with the paparazzi.

“You famously yelled at a paparazzo, more than one time,” Colbert noted. “Sometimes you seem like an angry guy. But you’re handsome, you’re extremely talented, you’re wealthy … What made you angry?”

“If I don’t, I am the angry guy,” Baldwin replied. “You can’t win either way because people have already made up their minds. It’s either, ‘Alec Baldwin, I think you’re a philanthropic, wonderful citizen of the community, whatever talent you have’ or ‘Alec Baldwin, you’re just an a—hole.’ And it’s never going to change.”

