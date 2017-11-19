Albert Brooks Sums up What Many Are Thinking About Charles Manson’s Health Scare in One Tweet

Albert Brooks took to Twitter this weekend to weigh in on Charles Manson’s ongoing health scare.

Here’s what I hate: I hate when they tell me Charles Manson is on his deathbed and a week later he’s still alive. I hate that. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) November 18, 2017

Brooks, 70, was in his 20’s when Charles Manson and his cult were on their rampage, and doubtless has sharp memories of those stories. Like so many in his generation, Brooks probably has a more personal investment in Manson’s death than those that have only heard about him after the fact.

Brooks is known for his voice acting in Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016,) as well as his role in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976,) among many other credits.

Charles Manson remains in the hospital in critical condition as of the latest reports. Manson was hospitalized back in January. Doctors said they could have performed surgery to extend his life, but feared he would be too weak to recover from the procedure itself. He’s been in the hospital for over a week now, and doctors have said “it’s only a matter of time.”

Manson is 83 years old, and is serving a life sentence California State Prison in Corcoran.