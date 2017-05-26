‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Severely Injured After Mason Jar Explosion, 9 Staples Needed

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after a peculiar explosion, sources say.

According to TMZ, the Discovery Channel star received nine staples in his head after a mason jar exploded in his refrigerator.

Brown had apparently filled the jar with gunpowder and cannon fuse. It exploded, with the fridge's door being blown off in the process. The door hit Matt's head, and he needed medical care. He has since been released from the hospital.

The incident occurred at Brown's home in Hoonah, Alaska. While some initially thought the explosion was an Alaskan Bush People stunt gone wrong, TMZ says the the show is currently not filming.

For the uninitiated, Alaskan Bush People is a reality show that follows the adventures of the Brown family, who live on the land in the Alaskan wilderness.

This medical scare comes not long after it was revealed that Ami Brown, the family's matriarch, is apparently undergoing health issues. Rumors have swirled about her condition, and in a new promo for the show her husband Billy reveals that she is in fact "sick."

He then goes on to tease that this upcoming season of the reality show will see the family leave Alaska for her to receive treatment.

Alaskan Bush People recently wrapped up its sixth season back in March. The shown will return for a new season on June 14. Fans will presumably learn about Ami's condition then, but it may be a while before Matt reveals what was really going on with the jar of gunpowder.

