‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reveals His Journey Through Recovery and Post-Rehab Life

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has spent the past several months using his Instagram page to reveal his journey through recovery and post-rehab life.

For about the last six months, Brown has been working on getting healthy by seeking treatment for his substance abuse issues.

“My name is Matt my worlds fire and rain, not many relate, but 1 things true in all worlds, in the darkness we must find the light,” the reality TV star wrote in his Instagram bio, referring to his battle with addictions. “I love you!”

First Rehab Stint

To start a little further back, it’s important to note that Brown first attended a rehab facility back in 2016.

“I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking,” Brown previously said of his substance abuse issues.

“I learned a lot about myself in those 35 days. I’ve turned my weakness into a strength,” he added, sharing what his time in rehab did for him. “In life, we all get lost every now and then and have to find our way back. Not everyone makes it back, and I’m happy to be one of those who did.”

Second Rehab Stay

In September 2018, Brown admitted himself into rehab for the second time.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Brown said in a statement at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

“It’s hard not having one of my babies here with us,” his mother Ami said of her son’s decision. “He was so strong for me, and I want to be strong for him.”

“Home in the rain”

Home in the rain

Following his second stay in rehab, Brown started up an Instagram account where he posts about his life and the journey through addiction recovery.

In one of his first posts, Brown spoke encouragement to his followers from “the deserts of Califiornia where” he has been “working” on his “soul.”

“There’s always hope for the future,” he added.

“Fame on the run”

Fame on the run

Brown has also been using music to help himself through his journey, as he has shared a number of clips featuring him playing the guitar and singing.

One tune is titled “Fame on the Run,” and showcases lyrics such as, “I’m packing may bags. I’m loadin’ my gun. I buried my friends. I’m back on the run.”

“Now that is some real talent right there. I cannot believe you are not signed to a major label yet,” one fan commented on the clip. “I’ve got goosebumps all over…for reals!”

Target Practice

(Ar15) that's how you do it!

Brown has also been finding other ways to preoccupy his time as well, such as doing a little target practice.

In one post on his Instagram, Brown shared a clip of himself shooting an AR-15.

After taking some shots, he joked that he looked at the camera and said, “That’s how you do it!”

Rehab Update

I love you all ?

All while he’d been sharing posts on his everyday life, Brown continued to seek treatment.

At one point, in early January, he shared an update on his progress with his followers.

“I’m still in recovery, I’m in rehab still, basically,” he said, later adding, “Things are going really good.”

Post-Rehab

In mid-January, Brown completed his stay in rehab, and took to Instagram again to let his fans and followers know how he was doing.

“Hey everybody, just want to let you know that this is day five in the really real world and things are going very well,” Brown said on the clip. “I’m out her kind of stretching my wings for a new adventure.”

Brown also shared that he had started up a YouTube channel to help him better connect with his fans.

“The Sea”

Sometimes you just need the sea… So beautiful 🙂

In one of his more recent posts, Brown shared a collection of photos of himself down by the ocean.

“Sometimes you just need the sea… So beautiful,” he wrote in the caption.

Many of Brown’s fans have commented on how happy they are to see him thriving, with one writing, “Great pictures for sure looks like a boat out there. Water is so calming. Just breathing in the air next to the water is the best meditation for the soul. Thank you for sharing.”