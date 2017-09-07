‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Misses Home, Shares Stunning Photo

In a new post on Instagram, Rain Brown has shared a stunning photo of her home state of Alaska alongside a sweet message about missing it.

Just wanted to share a picture of the place I called home for as long as I can remember, miss you AK ❤️ A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

The photo shows a gorgeous sunset over the mountains and waters, as a beautiful gathering of clouds sits high in the sky.

Brown captioned the photo, “Just wanted to share a picture of the place I called home for as long as I can remember, miss you AK.”

In another recent post, Brown fired back at critics who blasted her on social media for posting selfies while her mother is fighting cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Rain Brown shared a selfie and wrote, “Yep another selfie[,] you gotta love yourself kids no matter who try’s (sic) to push you down, you wouldn’t believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person but I just throw love they’re way along with a witty remark.”

She added, “Anyway my point is always remember love is never wrong[.] Just be and love yourself the rest will fall into place.”

According to Inquisitr, someone criticized Brown by rudely asking why she’s posting pictures of herself while her mother is struggling through a cancer battle.

Brown fired back, “Try focusing on your own life instead of mine, you don’t have to ‘get’ what I do I don’t need your approval.”

Some of Brown’s fans also came to her defense as well.

Summing up how most fans felt, one person wrote, “Just because Rainy is posting positive thoughts and beautiful pictures doesn’t mean that she’s not hurting. We are human and we all hurt but she needs to express herself.”