‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Member’s Latest Real Estate Move Angers Locals

The Alaskan Bush People family is angering locals after a major real estate purchase.

Patriarch Billy Brown has reportedly spent more than $400,000 on properties in rural Washington.

The properties, which according to The Inquisitr are located in Okanogan County, were purchased from Wilbur and Teresa Hallnuer in February 2018. In total, Brown bought four separate parcels of property, and though there’s nothing built on the land, there are reports that the land will be the home of a big mansion for the Brown family.

Some fans, and a lot of locals are not too thrilled about the Brown family’s big acquisition.

A tax insider broke down the purchase for Radar Online.

“One property is 65 acres. One is 190 acres. One is 40 acres and the last one is 140 acres. The total land mass bought by Mr. Brown is roughly 435 acres.”

The source also commented on the response from locals about purchase.

“The residents of Okanogan County are well aware of who Mr. Brown is and what his intentions are.”

Alaskan Bush People has been criticized recently as the show portrays the family as a struggling family roughing it and surviving outside of society, when in reality the family are millionaires buying large parcels of land.

Family matriarch Ami Brown made headlines earlier this week after reports showed the family at a Los Angeles hospital. The rumors were sparked further by Ami’s 14-year-old daughter, Rain Brown, who shared a cryptic Instagram on Easter Sunday.

“Happy Easter everybody, today is a very important day, today is the day our brother Jesus rose from his grave, I believe Easter is a reminder that even when things appear to be over, if it’s meant to be we’ll get another chance,” Rain wrote. “Miracles happen every day. We just have to believe and give the credit where it’s due, God bless everybody.”

Last week, Ami’s son, Bear Brown, shared an Instagram selfie from the UCLA Medical Center — the same hospital where Ami received chemotherapy treatments for lung cancer last year.

As previously reported, Ami made a miraculous recovery from a lung cancer diagnosis last year despite having a 3 percent chance of survival. She told PEOPLE that she’d be visiting hospitals for the rest of her life.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Ami said.

The alleged March hospital sighting of Ami would be in line with the timeline of three months since her last treatment, which she said was Dec. 7.