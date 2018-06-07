Alan O’Neill Mourned by ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars and Fans

Alan O’Neill, who starred in FX’s Sons of Anarchy, suddenly died on Thursday at age 47. Fellow stars and fans of the series turned to Twitter to remember their late friend.

“My good friend Alan O’Neill died today….we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy…my condolences to his family,” actor Timothy V. Murphy wrote. He also included a screenshot of the TMZ headline.

My good friend Alan O’Neill died today….we worked together on The Sons Of Anarchy…my condolences to his family @SonsofAnarchy pic.twitter.com/JTCwsWc6Kp — Timothy V Murphy (@TimVMurphy) June 7, 2018

According to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources, O’Neill was found dead by his girlfriend in her Los Angeles apartment hallway Wednesday night. The actor had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and was a heavy smoke.r Sources also told TMZ he suffered from heart problems.

No foul play is suspected and an autopsy will be performed soon.

Sons of Anarchy fans also went to Twitter to express their condolences.

“Thinking of him, his family and friends…and all his fans. Rest easy,” one fan wrote.

Thinking of him, his family and friends…and all his fans. Rest easy ❤ — Buffy M Hinshaw (@HinshawBuffy) June 7, 2018

“The man is a top bloke. Such a nice guy. Terrible news,” another added.

Ah jaysis Tim!! The man is a top bloke. Such a nice guy. Terrible news — Kev Costello 🔴 ⚫ ⚪ (@KevoC2) June 7, 2018

“So sad to hear of the passing of Alan O’Neill who played ‘Keith’ in Fair City,” actor Seamus Power wrote. “Always enjoyed working with him. Rest In Peace old pal.”

So sad to hear of the passing of Alan O’Neill who played “Keith” in Fair City. Always enjoyed working with him. Rest In Peace old pal. pic.twitter.com/8EnoRnwmLT — Seamus Power (@MrSeamusPower) June 7, 2018

Outside of SOA, O’Neill also starred in Urge (2016), Fair City (2006-2012), Rebel Heart (2001), Shadow Dancer (2012) and Ballyseedy (1997).

O’Neill played Hugh on SOA, appearing in seven episodes during 2013 and 2014.

According to O’Neill’s Castannettenow page, his stage experience included productions of The Picture of Dorian Grey, The Importance of Being Ernest, Hamlet, Antigone and A Streetcar Named Desire.

This is the latest death in the Sons of Anarchy community. In 2012, Johnny Lewis was found dead at age 28. In May, David Labrava’s 16-year-old son, Tycho, took his own life.

