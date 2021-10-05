Alan Kalter, ‘Late Show’ Announcer for David Letterman, Dead at 78

Alan Kalter, who served as the announcer on CBS’ Late Show With David Letterman for two decades, has died. Kalter passed away Monday, Oct. 4 at Stamford Hospital with his wife Peggy and his daughters Lauren Hass and Diana Binger at his side, Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut confirmed to Variety. Peggy separately confirmed her husband’s passing to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not disclosed. Kalter was 78.

Kalter was best known for his role as the announcer on the Late Show, a role he held for two decades. He took over from original announcer Bill Wendell, who retired in September 1995. Although his main role was announcing the guests at the top of each show, Kalter also appeared in numerous comedy bits on the show, including hosting “Alan Kalter’s Celebrity Interview” and taking on the role of “Big Red.” In total, Kalter appeared in nearly 1,500 Late Show episodes across two decades before the show’s final episode in May 2015. In an interview as the Late Show came to an end, Kalter said he had “such a great 20 years, it’s been a blessing every single day.”

In the wake of his passing, a number of those who worked closely with Kalter on the Late Show have paid tribute to him. Carter Bays, a former writer for the show, remembered Kalter on Twitter as being “so much more than just the ‘From New York…’ guy. He was our muse. We loved writing for him.” Bays added that Kalter was “such a cheerful presence on the show. And around the office.” Eric Stangel, who served as head writer for the Late Show, shared in his own tribute, “This is incredibly sad. Alan was always fun to write for and was always up for anything. Rest in peace…” Letterman also paid tribute to Kalter.

“When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers. Alan’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice,” he said in a statement. “Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.”

Along with Late Show With David Letterman, Kalter also served as the announcer on shows including To Tell the Truth and The $25,000 Pyramid as well as USA Network’s USA Saturday Nightmares and Commander USA’s Groovie Movies. Kalter also appeared as Principal Roger Gable in two episodes of NBC’s Ed.