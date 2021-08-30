Al Roker's Fans Still Concerned for His Safety Amid Hurricane Ida Reporting

TODAY Show's Al Roker has been on the frontlines of Hurricane Ida coverage, reporting on the extreme weather in New Orleans. Roker, who is 67, grew frustrated with the concern many were expressing online, citing his age as the reason that he should have let someone else do the dangerous job. He posted a video on Twitter dumping the water from his rain boots into the tub alongside a message to everyone tweeting about his age.

"For all those who were worried about me out on [Lake Pontchartrain] covering [Ida] a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up," he wrote.