Al Roker's Fans Still Concerned for His Safety Amid Hurricane Ida Reporting

By Alyssa Fikse

TODAY Show's Al Roker has been on the frontlines of Hurricane Ida coverage, reporting on the extreme weather in New Orleans. Roker, who is 67, grew frustrated with the concern many were expressing online, citing his age as the reason that he should have let someone else do the dangerous job. He posted a video on Twitter dumping the water from his rain boots into the tub alongside a message to everyone tweeting about his age.

"For all those who were worried about me out on [Lake Pontchartrain] covering [Ida] a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up," he wrote.

Despite Roker's assurances that he is still the man for the job, Twitter was full of people expressing their concern.

prevnext

"Why y’all got Al Roker out here doing the Tempest. Let the man sit down and dry off, please," tweeted author R. Eric Thomas.

prevnext

"Are we really still forcing Al Roker to stand in the middle of a lethal hurricane??" tweeted another concerned fan. "The man is a national treasure, how about we stop risking his life to have him tell us it’s too dangerous to be out there."

prevnext

"If someone could please go get Al Roker and bring him to safety, that'd be great," tweeted another viewer.

prevnext

"It’s 2021. I don’t need to see Al Roker risking his life and his crew’s lives to show me a hurricane. It can be reported on without standing outside in the middle of it," another fan tweeted succinctly.

prevnext

"This is ridiculous, it’s stunt theater — get him inside or we’re gonna watch Al Roker get vacuumed out to sea," tweeted writer Chuck Wendig.

prevnext
0comments

"Why y'all send Al Roker old ass to the middle of that hurricane? My momma called me about it and everything," another Twitter user wrote.

prev
Start the Conversation

of