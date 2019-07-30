Al Roker Wishes Matt Later Well Almost 2 Years After ‘Today’ Firing

Matt Lauer may have left NBC‘s Today under difficult circumstances nearly two years ago, but it seems there are no hard feelings between him and some of his former co-stars. Al Roker opened up about Lauer’s exit from the show recently, sending well wishes his way.

During the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA press tour, Roker acknowledged to Entertainment Tonight that he hadn’t really spoken about Lauer since he left TODAY. Still, Roker sent his best.

“I’m sure he’s doing well,” Roker told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t really talk about that much, but we wish him well.”

Lauer was fired from TODAY nearly two years ago after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by numerous co-workers. People reported that he was removed from his position after it received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior.” NBC said it had reason to believe “this may not have been an isolated incident.”

A source later revealed Lauer’s misconduct occurred throughout 2014 with the very woman who made the complaint. A separate source said Lauer believed the relationship was “consensual.”

Other women anonymously accused him of sexual harassment and assault in articles in Variety and The New York Times.

Following the news, it was revealed that the embattled broadcaster split from wife Annette Roque. She filed for divorce earlier this month, according to People.

“The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement,” Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the New York State Unified Court System, told the magazine. “Upon a judge’s signature, it will be sent to the court clerk’s office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months.”

Roque’s attorney, John Teitler, told People, “The matter has been settled.”

Lauer and Roque share three kids: Jack, 18, Romy, 15, and Thijs, 12.

In the wake of his firing, Lauer was said to be “focused on family,” living a much quieter life, according to Town & Country.

Roker also spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the future of media, admitting that he wasn’t sure what the landscape would look like moving forward. He noted that the industry is ever-evolving, and even doled out a little advice for young broadcasters.

“I don’t know if anybody really knows where media is going,” Roker admitted. “It’s going, and I think your best bet is to be as well prepared for it as possible.”