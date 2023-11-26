Al Roker Reacts to Craig Melvin's Odd 'Today' Show Remark

The daytime favorite looked at his co-host and said, "What is wrong with you?"

Al Roker gave his fellow co-host Craig Melvin a little bit of the business earlier in November. According to Hello!, the former DC anchor made a little comment related to his magazine spread in Southern Living's December issue alongside his mother, Betty Jo. While the rest of the hosts were praising the photos, Melvin had a comment that dropped their jaws.

"I always pray that my mother lives a long and healthy life, but if she dies tomorrow, she would – this is it!," Melvin said. Before he was able to finish the comment, Roker and Dylan Dreyer both interrupted Melvin for some clarification. "Where is this story going?" Dreyer says. Roker then swoops in to soften the blow on Melvin's mother.

"Betty Jo, we are sorry for Craig. It's a lovely picture, lovely article. There was no reason for him to bring that up!" Roker said. "What is wrong with you?"

The magazine feature is a really sweet moment and it also highlights some of the Melvin family staples for Thanksgiving and the other holidays. "Mom's mac and cheese is the official family side dish. If someone can't attend a get-together, they'll call ahead to request a plate be set aside," Melvin admits. Betty Jo added, "I always get in trouble if there's not enough!"

Melvin is a parent himself with his wife and former NBC4 team member Lindsay Czarniak, welcoming son Delano in 2014 and Sybil 'Sibby' in 2016. Melvin tells the outlet that he takes inspiration from his mother to make holidays extra special.

"When we were growing up, my mom did everything to make the holidays extra special for us, and I've been trying to do the same for my own kids," Melvin said. Melvin is also a published children's book author. The published work makes him the latest Today Show star to pen a kid series.